Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

BAB opened at $32.47 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $33.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

