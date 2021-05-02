IQeon (IQN) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. IQeon has a market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00005165 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, IQeon has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.00860630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00065999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00096140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

