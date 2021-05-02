IQE’s (IQE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IQE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of IQE opened at GBX 58.60 ($0.77) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.28. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £469.52 million and a PE ratio of -146.50.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

