iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SUSC stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $28.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

