iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $62.56.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.