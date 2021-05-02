iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Up 56.4% in April

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the March 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IGF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,389. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.