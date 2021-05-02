iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Holdings Reduced by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 589,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,303 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

IXN stock opened at $322.42 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $198.51 and a 12 month high of $331.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.35.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

