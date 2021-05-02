iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,401 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $109,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

