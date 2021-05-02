iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

