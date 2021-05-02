iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Janney Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $48,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $224.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.08.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

