iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Decreased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 6.1% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $30,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $224.89. 27,005,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,054,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

