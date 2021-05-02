iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lessened by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $48,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $224.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

