iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $422.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.09.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

