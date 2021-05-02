iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $418.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $422.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.79 and its 200-day moving average is $379.09.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

