ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Short Interest Update

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS ITEX opened at $4.26 on Friday. ITEX has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $38.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

Get ITEX alerts:

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.