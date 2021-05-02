IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Purchases 24,059 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Futu comprises about 43.4% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $66,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $318,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,800,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $2,382,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,490,498. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.12 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

