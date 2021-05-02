J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Position Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

JJSF stock opened at $164.61 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $169.88. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 173.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.41.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

