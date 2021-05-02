J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 154,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.54.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $120.43 million for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J.Jill stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 3.12% of J.Jill as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

