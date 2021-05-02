Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.82

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.82 and last traded at $121.57, with a volume of 5495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.72.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

About Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.