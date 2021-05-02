Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $348,768.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,707 shares in the company, valued at $500,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,168 shares of company stock worth $11,333,294 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 935,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 496.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 815,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 678,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jamf by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after buying an additional 558,486 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 451,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 406,372 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

