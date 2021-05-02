Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 654.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Accenture by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,483,000 after acquiring an additional 69,437 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

ACN opened at $289.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $293.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.