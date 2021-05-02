Janney Capital Management LLC Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 19.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.