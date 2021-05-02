Janney Capital Management LLC Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,570.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,531.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,587.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,818.01 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $570.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

