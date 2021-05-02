Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 132,424 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,975,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,594,000 after purchasing an additional 164,454 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,933,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,809,000 after acquiring an additional 844,676 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50,979 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,740,000 after acquiring an additional 191,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $68,916,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $81.69.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.