Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $103.74 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $112.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.