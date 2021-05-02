Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,198 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,898 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,135,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO opened at $85.06 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

