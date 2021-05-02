Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises about 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $21,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.56.

ANSYS stock opened at $365.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.53 and a 1 year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

