Janney Capital Management LLC Takes $15.69 Million Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 548,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,000. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF makes up about 1.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 152,165 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 240.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,123,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13.

