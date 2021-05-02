Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,395 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $116,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,378,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after buying an additional 51,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,770,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.