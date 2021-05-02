Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,360,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,513 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $167,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 743,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 516,704 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35.

