Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 467,803 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,803 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $73,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $71.95 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50.

