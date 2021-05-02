Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $68.22. 8,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,707. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,056,000.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.