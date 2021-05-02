Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Japan Exchange Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,120. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.