Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $762,088.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $762,088.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00070820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.33 or 0.00864414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00066396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

