Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $128.05 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $68.12 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average of $117.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

