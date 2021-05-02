Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum China in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.70 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Yum China stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48. Yum China has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

