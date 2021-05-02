Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

