Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $18.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $18.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $86.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $94.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,181.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,915.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

