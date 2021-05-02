Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) target price on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.66 ($107.83).

PUM stock opened at €87.72 ($103.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.14. Puma has a twelve month low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a twelve month high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of €88.00 and a 200-day moving average of €85.64.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

