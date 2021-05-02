Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Littelfuse, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Littelfuse in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the technology company will earn $9.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.25.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LFUS. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.75.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $265.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.06. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $287.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,346 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.