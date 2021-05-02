Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Aaron’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $30.89 on Friday. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $34.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,708,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 393,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $7,017,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,719 shares in the last quarter.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

