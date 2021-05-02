JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JELD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 817,469 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

