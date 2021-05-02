Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Up 50.2% in April

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the March 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 628.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRTGF shares. Peel Hunt started coverage on Jet2 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Jet2 stock remained flat at $$20.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. Jet2 has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

