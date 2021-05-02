JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Update

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,600 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 595,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.4 days.

Shares of JFEEF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. JFE has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

JFEEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

