John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Paul Sternlieb Sells 2,644 Shares

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

JBT opened at $145.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

