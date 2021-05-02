Joseph R. Martinetto Sells 255,321 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.