JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €52.40 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.21 ($81.42).

ETR:FME opened at €66.16 ($77.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is €63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.73. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

