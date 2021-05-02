JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Thursday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion and a PE ratio of -58.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €71.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.