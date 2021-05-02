JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,950,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,465.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 195,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 183,310 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $36.93.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.