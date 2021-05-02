JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Golden Ocean Group worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOGL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,424 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $8.70 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $8.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.